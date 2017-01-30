Sunny Pawar is one of the brightest sparks at the Oscars

One of the most photographed stars on the Oscars red carpet was Sunny Pawar, the little cub from Garth Davis’s Lion. At the 89th Academy Awards held on February 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Hollywood celebrities did not miss an opportunity to take a selfie with Pawar.

The eight-year-old Pawar plays Saroo, the younger version of Dev Patel’s character in the drama directed by Garth Davis. Lion received six nominations in the categories of Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Dev Patel), Best Supporting Actress (Nicole Kidman), Best Adapted Screenplay (Luke Davies), Best Original Score (Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka) and Best Cinematography (Greig Fraser).

Here are a few Sunny moments from the red carpet. He arrived on the red carpet in his bright sneakers and became an instant favourite with the crowd.

Pawar sure had his party shoes on when asked about his plans for the evening.

"Are you going to party all night tonight, Sunny Pawar?" "Yes." pic.twitter.com/GLtEckOtSJ — Steve Pond (@stevepond) February 26, 2017

The stars of Lion, Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel, posed with their boy wonder.

Chrissy Tiegen had no words for the little charmer.

Chrissy Tiegen charmed by 8 year old star of Lion on red carpet. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6rXFaOKWV4 — Matthew Belloni (@THRMattBelloni) February 27, 2017

He sure knew how to handle all the attention. When asked who his favourite person at the event was, “Everyone,” said Pawar.

Play Sunny Pawar.

Also seen at the Oscars, Priyanka Chopra appeared in an understated look.

Dev Patel didn’t disappoint either, bringing his mother to the event.

And the #Oscar for Best Son goes to ... Dev Patel. pic.twitter.com/frD5yAbUl2 — Vulture (@vulture) February 27, 2017

Pawar got his big moment when host Jimmy Kimmel and he recreated a scene from the 1994 American animated musical film, Lion King.