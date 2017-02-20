Live blog: At Oscars 2017, Mahershala Ali wins for ‘Moonlight’, ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ for sound mixing

Race dominated the Academy Awards in 2016. This year, the Oscars are once again about race but also about women, Donald Trump, immigration, the US-Mexican wall, the White House curbs on the press, and the ban on travel into the USA for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The diversity of themes and Hollywood’s combative mood are reflected not only in the nine films nominated for Best Picture, but also in the other categories that matter.
Damien Chazelle’s musical La La Land leads the nominations with mentions in a staggering 14 categories, making it the third most nominated movie along with All About Eve (1950) and Titanic (1997). Barry Jenkins’s coming-of-age tale Moonlight has eight nominations, including for best picture, direction and adapted screenplay. Mel Gibson’s World War II drama Hacksaw Ridge has six nods, as does Lion and Manchester by the Sea.
The Academy Awards started with a fabulous performance by Justin Timberlake singing the Oscar-nominated Can’t Stop The Feeling from Trolls that had everybody in the Kodak Theater dancing in the aisles (the Zingaat effect anyone?)
The political posturing started from the red carpet itself…
…and leached into host Jimmy Kimmel’s opening remarks: “The Oscars is being watched around the world by 225 countries who now hate us.”
Here are the winners.
Actor in a Supporting Role
Who won: Mahershala Ali for Moonlight.
In Moonlight, Mahershala Ali plays a drug dealer who becomes the surrogate father of a tortured young boy who is beginning to realise that he is gay. Ali has been in television shows such as The 4400 and Luke Cage apart from playing bit parts in several films, including Predators and Boggs in the concluding part of the Hunger Games franchise. With Moonlight and Hidden Figures, in which he plays a dashing Army officer, Ali is suddenly everywhere. Expect a Best Actor nomination in the next few years.
Who else was nominated: Michael Shannon for Nocturnal Animals, Jeff Bridges for Hell or High Water, Lucas Hedges for Manchester by the Sea, and Dev Patel for Lion.
Makeup and Hairstyling
Who won: Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson for Suicide Squad.
Who else was nominated: Eva von Bahr and Love Larson for A Man Called Ove, Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo for Star Trek Beyond.
Costume Design
Who won: Colleen Atwood for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
Who else was nominated: Madeline Fontaine for Jackie, Consolata Boyle for Florence Foster Jenkins, Mary Zophres for La La Land, and Joanna Johnston for Allied.
Documentary (Feature)
Who won: OJ: Made in America by Ezra Edelman.
Race, celebrity, murder and the American legal system come together in Edelman’s OJ: Made in America, originally filmed as a five-part mini-series for ESPN Films.
Who else was nominated: Fire at Sea by Gianfranco Rosi, I Am Not Your Negro by Raoul Peck, Life, Animated by Roger Ross Williams and 13th by Ava DuVernay.
Sound Editing
Who won: Sylvain Bellemare for Arrival.
Who else was nominated: Hacksaw Ridge, Deepwater Horizon, La La Land, Sully.
Sound Mixing
Who won: Hacksaw Ridge (Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace).
Who else was nominated: Arrival, La La Land, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.
Mel Gibson’s World War II drama Hacksaw Ridge is about a pacifist combat medic (played by Andred Garfield) who, in keeping with his Seventh-day Adventist Church membership, becomes a conscientious objector on the battlefield and refused to carry or use a weapon.