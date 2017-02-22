Vishal Bhardwaj’s passion project, set in the 1940s, finally rolls into view along with more Oscar-nominated titles.

Rangoon A period romance set against the backdrop of World War II and the Indian freedom struggle. Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon stars Kangana Ranaut as the movie star Julia, Saif Ali Khan as her producer, and Shahid Kapoor as the Army soldier for whom her heart flutters. Bhardwaj has composed the music too – the soundtrack comprises a dozen songs.

Lion A five-year-old Indian boy loses his way, ends up on the streets of Kolkata, and is eventually adopted by an Australian family. Twenty-five years later, he manages to find his way home by using Google Earth. Garth Davis’s Oscar-nominated film is based on Saroo Brierely’s memoir A Long Way Home. The movie stars Sunny Pawar and Dev Patel as the young and grown-up Saroo, Nicole Kidman and Rooney Mara.

Jackie Pablo Larrain’s Oscar-nominated biopic traces the life of Jacqueline Kennedy (Natalie Portman) as First Lady of the United States of America, and her struggle to cope with the assassination of her husband, John F Kennedy (Caspar Phillipson). Peter Sarsgaard plays Robert F Kennedy, while Greta Gerwig is Nancy Tuckerman, the White House Social Secretary.

Split M Night Shyamalan returns with a movie about a man who claims to have 23 personalities and kidnaps three girls to be sacrificed to a malevolent spirit called the Beast. James McAvoy stars as the kidnapper with dissociative identity disorder.

Wedding Anniversary Kahani (Mahie Gill) and Nirbhay (Priyanshu Chatterjee) are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in Goa. When Nirbhay cancels his trip citing work, a dejected Kahani finds herself playing host to an intruder (Nana Patekar) who gives her lessons on love and life.

Guardians – Superheroes Sarik Andreasyan’s Russian movie, which has been dubbed in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, is about an Avengers-style band of superheroes who join hands to prevent a nuclear disaster. The director promises a fantasy adventure that takes “the structure of classic Hollywood films about heroes and add elements of Russian humour”.