The legal drama Jolly LLB 2 enters cinemas on February 10 after battling a real-life court case filed by a lawyer, who claimed that the movie insulted the legal profession. Jolly LLB 2 is being released after four cuts ordered by the Bombay High Court.

Jolly LLB 2 In Subhash Kapoor’s sequel to his 2013 hit Jolly LLB, Akshay Kumar steps into the role of the bumbling lawyer originally portrayed by Arshad Warsi. Jolly dreams of cracking a case that will bring him immense wealth and popularity, but his conscience is pricked when he encounters a victim of injustice. He faces a formidable contest from Annu Kapoor’s rival advocate. The comedy also features Huma Qureshi as Jolly’s wife.

The Space Between Us A teenager who has spent his life on Mars falls in love with an earthling in Peter Chelsom’s film. Gardner (Asa Butterfield) strikes up an online friendship with Tulsa (Britt Roberston), but his journey to Earth to meet her proves to be life-threatening. Also starring Gary Oldman, Carla Gugino and BD Wong.

Rings In F Javier Guitterez’s sequel to The Ring (2002) and The Ring Two (2005), the cursed videotape that causes the deaths of whoever watches it makes a comeback. After a series of deaths, Julia (Matilda Lutz) is next in line, and she has seven days to save herself.