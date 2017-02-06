The latest movie about Kashmir is from the other side of the border. The Pakistani production Azaadi has been directed and written by debutant filmmaker Imran Malik. Its trailer was released on Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, the Pakistani national holiday to mark the country’s support for the Kashmiri freedom movement.

According to a report in Dawn, Azaadi “tells the story of a man who sacrifices it all for the freedom of Kashmir and how his vision is carried forward by young people he inspires”. The movie is scheduled to open later in 2017.

Azaadi stars well-known Pakistani actors such as Nadeem Baig, Moammar Rana (who appeared in the Hindi films Dobara and Ek Second… Jo Zindagi Badal De?) “The film has elements of patriotism, a very powerful love story, some action scenes – a film has never been attempted on such a big canvas in Pakistan before,” Malik had previously told Dawn in an interview. Also among the cast is Pakistani television actress Sonya Hussayn, who plays a Pakistani-origin British journalist.