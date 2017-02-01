Dangal is still holding strong; Raees and Kaabil have cornered most of the other screens. Hollywood is squeezing into the gap with two films, while Jackie Chan is trying his luck too.

The Great Wall Chinese director Zhang Yimou has built up a reputation for extravagantly choreographed and colourful period films, including Hero and House of Flying Daggers. The Great Wall is Yimou’s attempt to fuse the best of Hollywood and Chollywood. Matt Damon plays a member of a group of European mercenaries who gets involved in the defence of the Great Wall against supernatural monsters. The cast includes Willem Dafoe, Andy Lau, Jing Tian and Pedro Pascal.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Paul WS Anderson’s long-running franchise finally calls it a day. Milla Jovovich is back as the anti-corporation warrior Alice, whose latest target this time is an airborne anti-virus that destroys organisms infected by the T-virus. Recurring characters include Isaacs (Iain Glen), the artificial intelligence programme Red Queen and Claire (Ali Larter).

Kung Fu Yoga Jackie Chan’s latest action comedy has a major India connection. The Hong Kong star plays an archaeology professor who pairs up with two Indian women (Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur) to locate treasure from the ancient Magadha kingdom in Tibet. Also starring Sonu Sood, Cantopop singer Aarif Lee and Zhang Yixing.

Alif A traditional medicine practitioner pulls his son of a madrasa and enrolls him in an English medium school on the advice of his sister, who is visiting from Pakistan. A fight ensues between tradition and progress. Zaigham Imam’s Varanasi-set film stars Danish Hussain, Neelima Azeem, Bhavna Pani, Simala Prasad, and Pawan Tiwari.