Title

× Close

The Reel

Noteworthy in Cinema & TV

INDIAN CLASSICAL MUSIC

Cinema classical: The rare occasion when Kishori Amonkar sang and composed film music

‘Geet Gaya Patharon Ne’ and ‘Drishti’ are the fortunate movies.

by 
Image credit:  via YouTube

Classical vocalist Kishori Amonkar is known to speak her mind on Hindi film music. In a 2014 interview, she called it a nuisance. “Film music has now become only rhythmic noise,” she said.

Born on April 10, 1932, in Mumbai, Amonkar received her first lessons in classical music from Anjani Malpekar, from the Bhendibazaar gharana, and her mother Mogubai Kurdikar, a heavyweight maestro of the Jaipur-Atrauli gharana. Amonkar’s training was in khayal songs set in traditional raags. Bhajans and thumris were her forte.

Kurdikar reacted strongly when Amonkar declared her intention to sing the title track for V Shantaram’s Geet Gaya Patharon Ne in 1964. Kurdikar warned Amonkar never to touch her tanpuras again if she opted for playback singing.

Amonkar went ahead and sang the solo Geet Gaya Patharon Ne, written by lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri and composed by Ramlal. The track had shades of raag Durga, and Amonkar had to blend her knowledge of swar bhaasha (musical notes) with shabd bhaasha (lyrical notes). Despite the track’s popularity, Amonkar decided to snap ties with film music.

Play
The title track of Geet Gaya Patharon Ne (1964).

Amonkar did return to playback singing 26 years later, for Govind Nihalani’s Drishti (1990). The film dealt with marital discord and featured Dimple Kapadia and Shekhar Kapur as the troubled couple. Irrfan appeared as a young, classical singer in one of his earliest roles. Amonkar agreed to sing for Drishti because she was allowed to compose the tunes.

Drishti proved to be a challenge for Amonkar. She had to find a synthesis between the Jaipur gharana’s inflexible musical style of rhythm, ornamentation and structure – all of which are in actuality free-flowing, depending on a performer’s improvisational skills – and blend these elements within a film score that is time-bound.

Amonkar sang Ek Hi Sang, written by Vasant Dev and composed in raag Bhopali. It has notes similar to Jyoti Kalash Chalke (Bhabhi Ki Chudiyan, 1961), based on raag Deshkar. Amonkar sings the lyrics, “Ek hi sang hote jo hum tum, kaahe bithura” (We should have been together, why this grief?), giving voice to the film’s central theme. Her striking alaaps and cadence are deeply reflective of the rasas (emotions) that embellish her performance.

Meha Jhar Jhar Barsat Re is composed in the style of raag Malhar, punctuated by exquisite alaaps celebrating the arrival of the monsoon. Drishti features a number of alaap tracks recorded in Amonkar’s voice and used in the background. One such prologue featured in a lovemaking scene, infuriating Kurdikar. Amonkar has not returned to film music since.

Play
Ek Hi Sang from Drishti (1990).
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday
Image credit:  publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext