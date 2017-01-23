Wednesday is the new Friday as two A-list productions try to make the most of the Republic Day weekend. That explains why Raees and Kaabil are being released on January 25 instead of January 27.

Raees Rahul Dholakia (Parzania) returns to Gujarat for a period crime drama about a ruthless bootlegger in Gujarat and his runs-in with the zealous police officer Majmudar. Shah Rukh Khan takes on the eponymous role of the crooked businessman who keeps Gujarat high in dry times. The film is set in the 1970s and ’80s and is said to have been partially inspired by real-life mobster Abdul Latif. Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays the upright lawman while Mahira Khan is Khan’s love interest. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyb, Zakir Hussain and Atul Kulkarni round off the cast.

Play Raees.

Kaabil Sanjay Gupta directs Hrithik Roshan under producer Rakesh Roshan’s watchful eye. Kaabil is the story of the visually challenged Rohan (Roshan), who avenges the rape and death of his wife Sue (Yami Gautam). Real-life brothers Ronit and Rohit Roy play the dastardly villains. The music is by Rajesh Roshan.