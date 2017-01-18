The Friday 13 release OK Jaanu tanked, while XXX: Return of Xander Cage posted Rs 30-crore gross opening weekend figures. Dangal continues to perform well; meanwhile, more Hollywood films are trying to make a dent at the box office.

The Founder Idiosyncratic leading man Michael Keaton plays Ray Croc, who build McDonald’s into one of the largest food chains in the world. Croc, a milkshake maker salesman, smells opportunity in the unassuming diner run by the McDonald brothers. Croc persuades the brothers to start franchises and put to good use the “Golden Arches”, as the company logo is referred to. The rest is fast food history. Directed by John Lee Hancock, and starring Laura Dern, John Carroll Lynch and Nick Offerman.

Coffee With D Vishal Mishra’s media satire was supposed to have been released on January 6. The excuse for the delay was alleged threats by Dawood Ibrahim, who has inspired the character played by Zakir Hussain. We suspect that the trade is not too excited about a movie starring Sunil Grover as a journalist styled on Arnab Goswami, but allow us to be proved wrong.

The Bye Bye Man A mass murder committed in the 1960s returns to haunt a group of friends who move into a house near their college campus. The warning signs: unexplained illness, coins that mysteriously appear, hallucinations and writings. Stacy Title’s horror film is adapted from the chapter The Bridge to Body Island in Robert Damon Schneck’s 2005 novel The President’s Vampire.

The Crew A Russian disaster movie, dubbed in English and released as part of a Russia-India friendship pact. If you don’t care for it, you can blame Vladimir Putin. The remake of the 1980 Russian movie Air Crew is about the guts displayed by a plane’s pilots and staff when an earthquake rips up the island where the aircraft has landed.