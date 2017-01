Shlok Sharma’s Haraamkhor, about the affair between a teacher and his minor student, waged a long and hard battle to get passed by the Central Board of Film Certification. The Film Certification Appellate Tribunal eventually cleared the film after it was turned down by the Examining Committee. The payoff: a scroll warning audiences that sex with minors is an offence in the scenes featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi.