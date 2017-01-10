Title

Film music

A snowy winter is the perfect excuse to get cuddly in Hindi film songs

Low temperatures equal low inhibitions.

Image credit:  Yash Raj FIlms

Snowfall and snowstorms, frozen rivers and lakes, jammed roads and highways, landslides, faces and bodies disappearing into woolen garments – the harshest phase of winter has arrived in parts of India. As have memories of the snow song, a sub-genre as distinctive as the rain song, the beach song and the disco song.

The snow song is typically associated with romance, the loosening of inhibitions, and sexual intimacy. In Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe from Junglee (1961), Shekhar (Shammi Kapoor) gets stuck in a blizzard and has to spend two days in a log cabin with Rajkumari (Saira Banu). The quiet period establishes their intimacy, after which Shekhar realises how much he loves Rajkumari. He breaks out into a cry of jubilation, screams “Yahoo” and frolics in the snow. Anecdotal evidence suggests that couples, especially newlyweds, have since made trips to Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh in winter to experience the same heady rush of romance.

Play
Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe from Junglee (1961).

Kashmir in winter began appearing as early as the 1940s. In the black-and-white film Ek Thi Ladki (1949), the song Hum Chale Door combines studio shots with footage of the lead actors (Motilal and Meena) enjoying a boat ride on a lake. The cloud-capped mountains are filmed with a hint of winter in the region.

Skating rinks are hotspots for simpering lovers. In Shokh Nazar Ki Bijliyaan (Woh Kaun Thi, 1964), Parveen Chaudhary serenades a coy Manoj Kumar, who needs the assistance of a chair to step onto the ice.

Snow leads to sex in Aa Gale Lag Jaa (1973). Preeti (Sharmila Tagore) meets amateur skater Prem (Shashi Kapoor) during a holiday in Shimla. Sparks ignite during Wada Karo, set at a skating rink. Preeti almost drowns in a lake. Prem rescues an unconscious Preeti and to save her from hypothermia, he removes his shirt and slips between the sheets to keep her body warm.

Play
Wada Kao from Aa Gale Lag Jaa (1973).

The quest of Indian filmmakers for the perfect snowy setting took them as far as Europe in the 1960s. Raj Kapoor shot in the Alps for Sangam (1964), co-starring Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar. In the song Ich Liebe Dich (German for I love you), the newlyweds Sundar (Raj Kapoor) and Radha (Vyjayanthimala) include a sleigh ride during their honeymoon as Vivian Lobo sings in German in the background.

Play
Ich Leibe Dich.

Following Raj Kapoor’s example, filmmakers have frequently set songs in snow-covered locations. Yash Chopra filmed the melancholic number Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein (Kabhi Kabhie, 1976) in a white Kashmir. Composed by Khayyam and sung by Mukesh, the popular song reinvented Amitabh Bachchan’s image from an angry young man into a romantic lead.

Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila (1981) was shot partly in The Netherlands and Pahalgam in Kashmir. Chopra moved to the picturesque landscapes of Switzerland after growing tensions over the pro-independence movement in Kashmir forced filmmakers to abandon the state in the ’80s.

In 1985, Chopra shot a couple of songs, including Janam Janam (Faasle, 1985), against snow-capped mountains in Switzerland, even though the scenic locations were not part of the storyline.

Chopra later wove the tranquil country into his movie plots. In Chandni (1989), Lalit (Vinod Khanna), a travel agency owner, befriends Rohit (Rishi Kapoor) in Switzerland, where Rohit has successfully undergone treatment for his paralysed legs. They don’t know it yet, but they are both in love with the same woman Chandni (Sridevi), and they sing a duet Tu Mujhe Suna, urging each other to reveal the name of their sapno ki rani (dream girl).

Play
Tu Mujhe Suna from Chandni (1989).

Chopra’s son, Aditya Chopra, continued the tradition in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995). A skimpily dressed and inebriated Simran (Kajol) romances a fully clothed and shivering Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) in the song Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main. It was shot at Jungfraujoch, known for its icy glaciers.

Play
Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995).

In several film songs, snow usually serves as a pretty backdrop. It took Mani Ratnam, the director from the city without barely any winter, to depict the awe that the first sighting of snow can produce. In Yeh Haseen Vaadiyaan from Roja (1992), originally made in Tamil, Rishi (Arvind Swamy) takes his bride Roja (Madhoo) to Kashmir and reveals the snow-encrusted peaks, she is astounded. Her emotions are expressed in the symphonic tune composed by AR Rahman. Quite naturally, a lovemaking scene follows.

In the peppy track Yeh Ishq Hai (Jab We Met, 2007), Geet (Kareena Kapoor) is ecstatic when she reaches the Rohtang Pass. The narrow road is covered by snow. She leaps off the jeep driven by Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) and exclaims that she can see jannat (heaven) in the white expanse.

The song Kitni Khoobsurat Yeh Tasveer Hai from Bemisal (1982) pays direct tribute to the wonders of winter. Lyricist Anand Bakshi and composer RD Burman thank the wintery landscapes of Kashmir. The visuals pan away from the actors singing onscreen to the sheer beauty of Kashmir in winter. It’s enough to make you want to pack your bags and head north.

Play
Kitni Khoobsurat Yeh Tasveer Hai from Bemisal (1982).
Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of KEF Infrastructure and not by the Scroll editorial team.

