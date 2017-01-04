Blame it on the massive box office success of Dangal and the dictum that Hindi films that are released in the first week of the year do paltry business. Only Hollywood has dared to go where Bollywood fears to tread.

Passengers Morten Tyldum (Headhunters, The Imitation Game) directs the first of many science fiction films in 2017. Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence play characters who are part of an induced hibernation programme on a spaceship that is making its way to a new planet. The characters wake up 90 years too early. Also starring Martin Sheen, Andy Garcia and Laurence Fishburne.

Allied Robert Zemeckis’s World War II drama stars Brad Pitt as a Canadian intelligence officer and Marion Cotillard as a Resistance fighter who fall in love during a mission and get married. Once they move to London, Cotillard’s character is suspected of being a German spy.

Coffee With D Sunil Grover plays a journalist styled on Arnab Goswami who interviews the dreaded gangster D, who seems to have been inspired by Dawood Ibrahim. Vishal Mishra directs the media satire.

Incarnate Aaron Eckhart and Carice von Houten star in Brad Peyton’s horror film. A young boy has been possessed by a monster, and Eckhart’s doctor must enter his subconscious mind to free him.