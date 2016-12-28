There are enough movie maniacs who will troop into theatres in the last week of the year and the first days of 2017, right? Hollywood studios are betting on this phantom crowd for the releases Sing and Assassin’s Creed.

Sing The koala Buster Moon organises a singing competition to restore the reputation of his theatre in an animated musical from the studio behind Despicable Me, Minions and The Secret of Life of Pets. There are 85 songs in all, and the star-studded cast includes Matthew McConaughey as Buster, Scarlett Johansson as the porcupine Ash, Reese Witherspoon as Rosita the pig, Seth MacFarlane as Mike the mouse, Taron Egerton as the mountain gorilla Johnny and Tori Kelly as the Indian elephant Meena.

Assassin’s Creed Justin Kurzel reunites with the stars of his William Shakespeare adaptation Macbeth for a screen adaptation of the popular video game. The battle between the Assassins, a secret society dedicated to keeping the peace, and the Templars, who are bent on breaking it, gets an origin story. Callum Lynch (Michael Fassbender) discovers that he is a descendant of a member of the Assassins. Sofia (Cotillard) plays a doctor who is part of the Animus Project, which lets Callum channel his ancestor’s dreams and rediscover the Apple of Eden, where sin and corruption originated. The cast includes Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson, Charlotte Rampling and Michael K Williams.