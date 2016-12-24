Title

Birthday celebrations

Ageless, yes, but Anil Kapoor is timeless too

The indefatigable entertainer, who turns 60 on December 24, has an eclectic repertoire of films, and he is only just getting started.

by 
Image credit:  Excel Entertainment

To anyone growing up in the 1990s, the success of the Bollywood masala film was a given. Before Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge changed the rules and introduced a fresh storytelling format, films like Dil, Beta, Karan Arjun and Khalnayak, steeped in long-established tropes of honour and valour, were the only game in town.

And Anil Kapoor was arguably their pre-eminent star. The actor, who turns 60 on December 24, is remembered most for his tapori act in Tezaab and Ram Lakhan, but his massive oeuvre is testament to how he brought a surprising subtlety to what were often cringe-making, didactic morality tales.

In 1992’s Beta, for instance, he played the village chump whose love for his mother was absolute, infantilising him to such an extent that when he falls in love with Saraswati (Madhuri Dixit), the seduction sequence is akin to her deflowering him. That movie, with its vicious domestic politics, was a huge hit at the box office, and Kapoor was universally acclaimed for his tearjerker performance.

While Kapoor had appeared in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada movies before, he first hit the big league with the 1983 film, Woh Saat Din, in which he played lover to Maya (Padmini Kolhapure) who is married off to Anand (Naseeruddin Shah). Kapoor plays Prem, a struggling musician whose poor prospects forced Maya’s family’s hand. It was a classic Bollywood sacrifice story with enough complexity and great acting to establish Kapoor as a serious contender.

Anil Kapoor in ‘Woh Saat Din’.
Kapoor belongs to the generation of actors that was active in the years between the outsize influence of, on the one side, Amitabh Bachchan, and on the other, Shah Rukh Khan. Never a superstar, he nevertheless fashioned an enduring appeal for himself by disappearing comprehensively into his roles. He could be side-splittingly funny (Chameli Ki Shaadi, Khel), unfazed and battle-ready (Meri Jung, Parinda), dreamily romantic (Lamhe, 1942: A Love Story), or all of these together (Mr India).

While Kapoor has never identified with serious-minded cinema, he dabbled in it occasionally, such as in 2005’s My Wife’s Murder, a tense portrait of a failed marriage.

Play
‘Parinda’.

At a time when physical intimacy in films was frowned upon, Kapoor serenaded his heroines with a wide-eyed intensity. From Kate Nahin Kat Te with Sridevi in Mr India to Dhak Dhak Karne Laga with Dixit in Beta, songs featuring Kapoor were fiery homages to onscreen chemistry that never tipped into the vulgar due to his endearingly mounted naiveté.

Play
‘Kate Nahin Kat Te’ from ‘Mr India’.

Perhaps the film that best invokes Kapoor’s versatility is 1991’s Lamhe. The actor shone as Viren, the suave prince whose love for Pallavi (Sridevi), an older woman, is nipped in the bud due to the demands of tradition. In this exquisitely directed Yash Chopra drama, destiny brings Viren and Pallavi’s daughter Pooja (also Sridevi) together. Kapoor’s striking persona imparts a measure of gravitas to a romance for the ages.

Not one to rest on his laurels, Kapoor has constantly reinvented himself in a career spanning over 40 years. In 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire, he played Prem, the wicked quizmaster whose fervent attempts cannot prevent Jamal from winning the show and the prize money. Slumdog Millionaire became a global smash hit and won eight Oscars, including Best Picture.

That success, however, did not translate into meaty Hollywood roles for Kapoor. In a severe misstep, he played a bumbling industrialist in 2011’s Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. That role attracted much disdain back home, and Kapoor suspended his nascent Hollywood career – but not before plugging his contacts to buy the Indian rights for the thriller 24. Two seasons down, that show has reinvigorated Kapoor’s career, showcasing how Bollywood stars can shine in the limited television format.

‘24’ season 2.
In rude health for his age, Kapoor continues to appear on the big screen. His role in 2015’s Dil Dhadakne Do fetched him a Filmfare Best Supporting Actor award, and he is shooting for sequels to two of his biggest hits, No Entry and Aankhen.

Like the other, more illustrious Kapoor clan, Kapoor’s family is solidly Bollywood. His father Surinder Kapoor was a successful producer, and both his brothers, Boney and Sanjay, are in the film business. All three of his children are in the movies – Rhea is a producer; Sonam, after several misses, has had a fantastic year; and Harshvardhan debuted this year in the unsuccessful Mirzya.

Well past his prime, Kapoor continues to be a fierce presence. Promoting his film earlier this year, Harshvardhan appeared on Comedy Nights with Kapil. Anil Kapoor tagged along, and it was clear even to the unbiased observer that the 60-year-old actor brings more panache and pizzazz to the screen than his progeny can hope to, at least for now.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

