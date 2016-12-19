Title

× Close

The Reel

Noteworthy in Cinema & TV

INTERVIEW

‘I’m not really that intelligent’: Czech New Wave veteran Jiri Menzel is still giving it those ones

The recipient of the lifetime achievement award at the Kerala film festival is also the subject of Shivendra Singh Dungarpur’s upcoming documentary ‘CzechMate’.

by 
Image credit:  Nandini Ramnath

Jiri Menzel looks spry for a 78-year-old veteran of one of the most exciting filmmaking movements in the world. The recipient of the lifetime achievement award at the International Film Festival of Kerala held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 9-16 marked his attendance at the mandatory press conferences and panel discussions. But he looked most relaxed back at the Taj Vivanta Hotel, and his eyes lit up brighter than the afternoon glare when his adorable two-year-old daughter, Eva, came running into his arms.

Menzel has done the rounds of enough film festivals, both as a guest as well as a jury member, to treat an invitation as an excuse to visit a new place and “soak it in”, as he says. He has been to India before on a few occasions, to show his films as well as pick up lifetime achievement honours. And his stature has meant festival jury duty – a responsibility that signifies labour rather than glamour.

“It’s very hard work to do jury duty and watch films at festivals,” Menzel said. “When I was younger, I used to watch films all day long but not remember anything by the end of it. It was all work, just blah blah, and only rarely did I see something interesting.”

One evening during one such festival in Mannheim several years ago, Menzel bunked festival duty and walked into a local theatre to watch a dubbed German version of Mary Poppins. “After that, I said I would never watch films at any festival again,” Menzel said only half-seriously, sounding like one of the many mad-hatter characters from his movies.

Jiri Menzel. Photo by Nandini Ramnath.
Jiri Menzel. Photo by Nandini Ramnath.

Menzel is one of the survivors of the Czech New Wave, in whose currents swam such champions as Jan Nemec, Vera Chytilova, Ivan Passer, Milos Forman and Jan Kadar. Menzel’s best-known film from this period is Closely Watched Trains (1966), made during the short-lived cultural efflorescence in Czechoslovakia that came to be known as the Prague Spring. Winter followed directly in the form of repression and censorship that accompanied the formal invasion of the former Soviet Bloc nation in 1968 by its masters in Moscow.

Several Czech New Wave productions were thinly disguised satires and allegories on mind-numbing bureaucracy, erasure of local subcultures, and insistence on following the Communist path. Menzel’s commemoration at IFFK was accompanied by a package of restored Czech New Wave titles, including Diamonds of the Night, Nemec’s unforgettable experimental feature on two young victims of the Holocaust, The Fireman’s Ball, Forman’s hilarious farce about a celebration that goes belly-up, and Pictures of the Old World, Dusan Hanak’s brilliant documentary on the memories, hopes and anxieties of elderly rural people.

Play
‘Pictures of the Old World’.

Many of these films faced censure or outright censorship. Chytilova’s Daisies (1966), about the surreal adventures of two teenage girls, was banned, as was Foreman’s The Fireman’s Ball (Forman fled to Hollywood soon after, where he directed such modern classics as One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Amadeus and The People Vs Larry Flynt). Nemec faced state oppression for years, and even left the former Czechosliva for several years after he was barred from making films.

Menzel’s Closely Watched Trains didn’t suffer the same fate, but that doesn’t undermine its sly subversions. Based on a novel of the same name by future Menzel collaborator Bohumil Hrabal, the movie follows the misadventures of Milos, a young guard at a railway station during World War II. The country is under German occupation, but Milos is facing an altogether personal set of enemies – the fear of sexual performance when confronted with the bountiful Masa, for one thing. In one of the movie’s most iconic sequences that erotic as well as funny, Milos plants rubber stamps on Masa’s bare bottom.

Play
‘Closely Watched Trains’.

“It’s free, it is realistic, as per my temperament,” Menzel said during a conversation with filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. Menzel is the focus of Dungarpur’s upcoming magnum opus on the Czech New Wave. CzechMate – In Search of Jiri Menzel will use interviews with Menzel as the launch pad to dive into the history of the movement that influenced filmmakers across the world. Dungarpur has been making CzechMate for the past six years and he is finally read to draw the project to a close. The running time of the self-produced documentary, which includes numerous interviews, including with Andrezj Wajda, Ken Loach, Woody Allen, Raoul Coutard, Agnieszka Holland, Istvan Szabo, and Agnes Varda, will be a staggering eight hours. “The film became broader and broader as I continued filming,” Dungarpur explained as Menzel pulled a mock-irritated face. “I remember being blown by these films at the Film and Television Institute of India, where I studied direction. These were films about little people in historical settings, and they were tragic and comic at the same time.”

Dungarpur met Menzel for the first time in 2016 at a café in Prague. “I thought he was crazy, I mean, I am not really as good or intelligent as he thinks,” Menzel said as Dungarpur grinned. “This entire film is Dungarpur’s mistake.”

Jiri Menzel with his daughter Eva.
Jiri Menzel with his daughter Eva.

The reason he submitted to Dungarpur’s scrutiny was because he is “selfish”, Menzel said with an unmistakable twinkle behind his spectacles. That is also the reason he is lounging by the pool at the Thiruvananthapuram Taj Vivanta as his wife Olga and daughters cool off in the water. “I am happy that people are interested in me – but it is also my duty when people are interested in Czech cinema.” Menzel has several films to his credit since Closely Watched Trains, including My Sweet Little Village (1985), and he has also directed TV series and operas.

“Imagine, for somebody who doesn’t know anything about music.”

Among the Czech New Wave filmmakers with whom Menzel is still in touch is Forman. “I spoke to him recently and he asked me, how many pills do you take,” Menzel said. Unlike Forman, Menzel turned down offers to work in the West or leave Czechoslovakia. “I never wanted to leave – I was from a peaceful bourgeois family and I rarely faced problems,” he said. “Milos, on the other hand, was a self-made man, who lost his family in Nazi concentration camps. He was very ambitious and struggled a lot in America before he made it.”

One of the reasons Menzel did not leave his country, which was freed from Soviet control in 1989 and split into the Czech Republic and Slovakia in 1993, was because he felt a sense of duty towards it. “The educated people were very few, and somebody needed to stay back,” Menzel said.

In doing so, Menzel has remained one of the most prominent faces and voices of the Czech New Wave, and Dungarpur’s documentary will reveal more about the filmmaker and the movement that nurtured him.

“I will definitely finish the film in 2017,” Dungarpur promised.

“I don’t buy it,” Menzel said. “Give me the rushes and I will make a one-minute version.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext