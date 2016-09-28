The glut of films over the past few weeks has been reduced to a single serving. No other movie is opening on September 30, giving the Mahendra Singh Dhoni biopic a clean run.

MS Dhoni – The Untold Story Neeraj Pandey’s latest movie promises the impossible: everything you didn’t know about one of Indian cricket’s most documented characters. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni biopic stars Sushant Singh Rajput as the former ticket collector who goes on to become a match-winning captain. The cast includes Kiara Advani as Sakshi Dhoni, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher and Rajesh Sharma.