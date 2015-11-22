007 in india

When James Bond first came to India, saris dropped and camels balked

Roger Moore, who died on Tuesday, was the star of ‘Octopussy’ – the first 007 adventure to be partly set and shot in India.

When James Bond travelled to India in 1983, his behaviour was most definitely not sanskari.

Bond’s sins in Octopussy, a border-hopping investigation into a rogue Russian general’s attempts to set off a nuclear war in Europe, include divesting Caucasian women of their saris and causing traffic troubles in a rural market. As for the tantalising title, does it mean what we think it is supposed to mean?

Based partly on two short stories by Bond creator Ian Fleming, Octopussy was the first 007 adventure to be partly set and shot in India. Previous attempts to shoot Moonraker here had come to nought, but Octopussy benefitted tremendously from the co-operation of the royals of Mewar, without whose blessings it would have been impossible to shoot the movie’s crucial (and scenic) portions.

Octopussy features the typical Bond movie mix of multi-ethnic characters and exotic locations. The India section was filmed at the Jag Mandir palace complex in Udaipur, owned by the royals of Mewar and now run as a luxury hotel by the Taj group. The 13th Bond adventure includes a thrilling auto rickshaw chase through a marketplace in Udaipur. Indians love to complain about how Hollywood depictions of the country’s people and traditions are coloured by stereotypes, and the chase sequence has its share of snake charmers, sword swallowers and fire walkers. But it is instructive to see how Octopussy plays with these stereotypes. When Bond (Roger Moore) steps off the boat at Udaipur, he is greeted by a pungi playing the 007 tune. That pungi belongs to undercover spy Vijay (tennis champion Vijay Amritraj making his movie debut).

The chase sequence is also an example of how Western filmmakers sometimes use Indian locations better and more imaginatively than do locals. Vijay drives Bond to safety in an auto-rickshaw that is being hotly pursued by the henchmen of Afghan smuggler Kamal Khan (Louis Jourdan), swatting away persistent thugs with his tennis racquet and flying over the head of a shocked camel in the bargain.

The Indian setting was suggested by screenplay writer George MacDonald Fraser, according to a documentary on the making of Octopussy. A reccee to Udaipur confirmed to director John Glen that he had all the locations he needed for the film. A typical Bond trope is to suggest that dens of iniquity await the British spy when he leaves the comfort of England. Two different palaces on the banks of Pichola Lake serve as the lair of ‘Octopussy’ (Maud Adams), the leader of a gang of slinky women who initially helps Kamaal Khan in trying to kill the sleuth. Octopussy’s legitimate activities include running hotels and circuses, but she started off as a diamond smuggler, she tells Bond before writhing with him on a octopus-shaped bed.

Play
‘Octopussy’.

How can Bond, the symbol of British virility, ever be content with just one woman? His route to the boss’s bedpost usually goes past the underlings. Christina Waybourn, who is often dresses in slinky saris, is Bond’s first conquest. The women in monochrome saris and bejeweled blouses include Indian supermodel Shyamoli Varma, she told the India Today magazine. (She would have made a fabulous Bond girl too). Perhaps in keeping with Indian sensibilities, Bond doesn’t respond to the unmistakable overtures of the Indian hotel employee who drops off his baggage to the room.

The secret agent soon finds himself evading another Indian – Kamal Khan’s fearsome factotum Gobinda. Played by the handsome Kabir Bedi, who was cast because of his popularity on Italian television as the character Sandokan, Gobinda looks especially disapproving when Bond’s double entendre and lechery get out of hand.

Although the royal family laid out the red carpet for the Bond crew, the chase sequence proved to be challenging. “We had asked for 5,000 extras and 10,000 turned up,” Roger Moore says in the documentary. The actor was “exhausted changing shirts” because he sweated so much during the shoot itself, he adds.

Parts of the Indian bazaar scene were reproduced with remarkable fidelity on a soundstage at Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom by long-time Bond movie production designer Peter Lamont. This false wall, which Vijay and Bond use to trick Gobinda, is actually at Pinewood.

The Bond franchise is extremely popular in India. Bond movies are routinely dubbed and released in Indian languages and play regularly on television. The films have spun off local me-toos. But when location scouts for Sam Mendes’s Skyfall (2012) asked the Railway Ministry for permission to film a chase sequence on top of a moving train, they were turned down. Dinesh Trivedi, Railway Minister with the previous United Progressive Alliance government, proudly declared that he would not permit an international production to show Indians travelling on the top of trains. Other Hollywood franchises have met more enlightened people than Trivedi in their quest to put India on the global locations map. Parts of The Bourne Supremacy were shot in Goa, while The Dark Knight Rises features the Mehrangarh Fort in a key sequence. Will ‘Make in India’ translate into ‘Shoot in India’ for future Bond productions?

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

London then and now – As experienced by Indians

While much has changed, the timeless quality of the city endures.

Sam Valadi on Flickr

“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.

The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”

However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.

‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.

But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.

Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)
Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)

“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”

For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.

Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.

It’s clear that London has changed a lot, but not really all that much. Another aspect of Indians’ London experience that has remained consistent over the past decades is the connectivity of British Airways. With a presence in India for over 90 years, British Airways has been helping generations of Indians discover ‘their London’, just like in this video.

Play

For more information on special offers on flights to London and other destinations in the UK, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.