festival spirit

In search of the definitive Diwali film song

Which is the best track to light up the festive season?

by 

Holi kab hai, kab hai holi, kab? When the dacoit Gabbar Singh from Sholay (1975) asks about the festival of colour, he proves that he has been living under a rock, or among many rocks.

Play

Hindi films have been having a field day with the spring festival for several years, filling the screen with eye-popping colours and foot-tapping dance numbers hard to ignore. The song from Sholay itself, Holi ke din dil khil jaate hain, is a joyous celebration. Ganesh Chaturthi gets a Bappa morya re (Don, 2006) and Dahi Handi gets Govinda aala re (Bluffmaster, 1969). How is Diwali celebrated? Movies include scenes featured around the festival, but where are the songs about celestial lights and musical crackers?

Have you heard these tracks? They don’t seem to catch on during the festivities, or that could just be because of the din of firecrackers.

Diwali Phir Aa Gayi Sajni The pre-Partition hit Khazanchi (1941) was one of the first films to feature a Diwali song. Shamshad Begum sang for music director Ghulam Haider, who set the tune to a dhol and claps, stressing on a refrain to denote the importance of the festival.

Play

Ae Duniya Bata In Kismet (1943), one of the earliest blockbusters starring Ashok Kumar, Ameerbai Karnataki sings for composer Anil Biswas, lamenting, “Har ghar mein Diwali hai, mere ghar mein andhera” (Every house is lit for Diwali, my house in engulfed in darkness). She rages against the rich-poor divide: “Jee chahta hai sansar mein main aag laga doon” (I wish to torch the world), a sentiment echoed 14 years later in Pyaasa (1957) in Sahir Ludhianvi’s words “Jala do isse, phoonk daalo yeh duniya” (Burn it, reduce the world to ashes), taken from the track Yeh duniya agar mil bhi jaaye to kya hai.

Play

Aayi Hai Diwali Sakhi Shamshad Begum and Geeta Dutt sing a rare duet for Vasant Desai in Sohrab Modi’s Sheesh Mahal (1950).

Play

Aayi Diwali Aayi Composer Madan Mohan adds more melody and chorus to his version of the Diwali number in another film with the title Khazanchi (1958). The actress wears electric lights on her body as ornaments, much before Amitabh Bachchan decided to adorn a body suit of Diwali lights in Yaarana.

Play
Play

Kaise Diwali Manaye Hum Lala Johnny Walker has the unique distinction of having comedy songs designed and sung by Mohammad Rafi for his characters. In Paigham (1959), he puts the ‘diwala’ (bankruptcy) into Diwali in an amusing track, in which he praises donkeys for bathing in the Ganges and questions God’s providence.

Play

Ek Woh Bhi Diwali Thi Diwali isn’t always an occasion for celebration. The festive lights are used to contrast the harsh realities of a dim existence, as proven by this song from Nazrana (1961). Raj Kapoor sings in the melancholic voice of Mukesh for composer Ravi, “Bahaar toh ujala hai magar dil mein andhera” (The world is illuminated but the heart is covered in darkness). However, the film did feature a brighter song, Mile hai chiragon ke rangeen Diwali hai in the dulcet voice of Lata Mangeshkar. She sings, “Mehka hua gulshan hai, hansta hua maali hai” (The garden is perfumed, the gardener joyous) to counter Mukesh’s “Ujda hua gulshan hai, rota hua maali hai” (The garden is ruined, the gardener lamentable).

Play

Aayi Hai Diwali The sheer noise of this track from Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya (2001) featuring Govinda, Juhi Chawla and a shimmering Tabu performing a street dance number to the loud sounds of fireworks, is pretty much where Diwali ends in most Hindi film songs.

Play
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

